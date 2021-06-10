Skip Bayless on whether Dak Prescott deserves his enormous pay day from Cowboys & Jordan Brand | UNDISPUTED

Dak Prescott just signed his second huge contract of the year. After already signing a four-year extension with the Dallas Cowboys that gave him a record 66 million dollar signing bonus, Dak is now making an endorsement switch. The QB will be leaving Adidas and signing a new deal with Jordan Brand according to sources. It’s a five-year deal that will make him the highest-paid NFL player with the Jordan Brand and the only quarterback. Hear whether Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe believe whether Dak earned his big pay day.