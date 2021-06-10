Oklahoma beats Florida State to win Women's College World Series championship
OU beat Florida State 5-1 to cap off its fifth Women's College World Series championship Thursday afternoon.
The Sooners defeated the Seminoles 5-1 in Game 3 of the Women's College World Series championship series. It's the fifth WCWS title..
