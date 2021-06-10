FOX Bet has the Los Angeles Clippers the slight underdog (+3) heading into Game 2 against Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz. Cousin Sal and Todd Fuhrman discuss who's the best bet to win Game 2.Full Article
Cousin Sal likes the Utah Jazz to win and cover in Game 2 vs Clippers | FOX BET LIVE
