Jose Mourinho picks Jack Grealish, Mason Mount and Phil Foden in England XI for Euros opener and leaves out Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashord – as he hails Croatia’s brilliant midfield
Jose Mourinho labelled Croatia's midfield as 'one of the best in the tournament' and would start Phil Foden, Mason Mount and Jack Grealish if he was in England manager Gareth Southgate's shoes. The former Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham boss will be part of talkSPORT's Euros coverage this summer and joined the Breakfast