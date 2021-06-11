Jose Mourinho admits Romelu Lukaku was ‘hurt’ by Manchester United criticism and reveals how Inter Milan have got the best out of Belgium striker
Romelu Lukaku would get hurt by the criticism he received at Manchester United, according to Jose Mourinho. Belgium striker Lukaku was often a focal point of United fans’ frustrations during his time at the club, despite having a good goal record. Mourinho, who joined talkSPORT Breakfast for an hour on Friday morning, was the man […]Full Article