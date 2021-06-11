What time is the Euro 2020 opening ceremony on TV and who is performing?
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Handball rules explained as Euro 2020 tournament set for opening ceremony
Football.london
Euro 2020 will be the first time fans are introduced to new handball rules, but just what are they?
-
eSports: There’s more than one game in town as Euros 2020 kick off
Proactive Investors
-
eSports: There’s more than one game in town as Euro 2020 kicks off
Proactive Investors