Jose Mourinho says Karim Benzema was a ‘bad boy’ at Real Madrid but he ‘loves’ the striker and is delighted he’s back to form sensational France attack with Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann
Jose Mourinho has told talkSPORT of his delight in seeing Karim Benzema go from Real Madrid ‘bad boy’ to legend and back in the France squad. Benzema joined Madrid in 2009 from Lyon when he was still only 19 – joining at the same time as superstars Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo. The France striker’s achievements […]Full Article