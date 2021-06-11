Skip Bayless is forced to wear LeBron 18s after the Clippers' Game 2 loss to the Jazz | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Clippers continue to have no answers for Donovan Mitchell. The Utah Jazz guard had a game-high 37 points in Utah’s 117-to-111 win last night to take a 2-0 series lead. The Clippers took a brief lead in the 4th quarter but then missed nine straight shots and fell behind 10 with 3 minutes to play. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Clippers' Game 2 loss to the Utah Jazz.