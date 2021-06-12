Prior to the 2002 World Cup in Asia, a 10-year-old boy took inspiration from then-England boss Sven Goran Eriksson and replicated his hairstyle by shaving the front of his headFull Article
Ten-year-old who got Sven’s awful haircut for 2002 World Cup found years later
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
These Are The Best Football Songs Of All Time
From New Order to Billy Bragg via The Big Man and the Scream Team...
Football! Beautiful to watch, not so much to listen..
Clash