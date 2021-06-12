Angry football fans slammed the BBC for continuing its coverage as medics performed CPR on Christian Eriksen after he collapsed during the Denmark game against FinlandFull Article
BBC slammed for continuing coverage as medics perform CPR on Christian Eriksen
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
BBC issue apology for Christian Eriksen footage as viewers appalled at coverage
The 29-year-old Danish midfielder fell to the ground just before half time during the Euro 2020 match against Finland, and medics..
Daily Record