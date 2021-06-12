French Open men's final: Novak Djokovic meets Stefanos Tsitsipas at Roland Garros
Published
Novak Djokovic goes for his 19th Grand Slam title in Sunday's French Open final, where Greek opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas bids for his first.Full Article
Nadal knocked out of French Open, Djokovic in final
Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal to advance, while Tsitsipas dispatched Alexander Zverev.