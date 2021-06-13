Matt Olson homers, drives in four runs in Athletics’ 11-2 drubbing of Royals

Matt Olson homers, drives in four runs in Athletics’ 11-2 drubbing of Royals

FOX Sports

Published

Matt Olson went 4-for-5 with a three-run home run and four RBI as the Oakland Athletics defeated the Kansas City Royals, 11-2.

Full Article