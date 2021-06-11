Euro 2020 fixtures: Full rundown of dates, draw and kick-off times including the final and every England, Wales and Scotland match – all 51 games live on talkSPORT starting this Friday
Published
The European Championship starts tonight and fans around the continent are gearing up for what promises to be a thrilling tournament. Euro 2020 had to be rescheduled and pushed back a year following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will keep its original name but is now set for this summer and kicks off […]Full Article