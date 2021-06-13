After becoming golf's oldest major champion, Phil Mickelson takes aim at the greatest prize he has never won, a trophy that has slipped agonizingly from his grasp - a US Open title.Full Article
News24.com | After record six runner-ups, Mickelson chases US Open win
News240 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Phil Mickelson becomes oldest major winner with US PGA Championship success
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Nine days after accepting a special exemption for next month’s US Open, Phil Mickelson rendered it unnecessary in amazing fashion..