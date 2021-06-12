Euro 2020: Māori belief helping Gareth Southgate find England's identity

Euro 2020: Māori belief helping Gareth Southgate find England's identity

New Zealand Herald

Published

When Gareth Southgate's players came to receive their red legacy number caps at St George's Park this week, they gathered in the auditorium to watch a video that goes to the very heart of an approach their manager believes will define...

Full Article