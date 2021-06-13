‘That makes no football sense whatsoever’ – Darren Bent and Perry Groves baffled by reports Kieran Trippier will start at left-back in England’s Euro 2020 opener against Croatia, rather than Luke Shaw or Ben Chilwell
talkSPORT pundits Darren Bent and Perry Groves have been left stunned by reports that Kieran Trippier will start at left-back for England against Croatia today. The Three Lions’ Euro 2020 opener gets underway at 2pm, live on talkSPORT, with news about the starting XI seemingly leaking this morning. The main headline defensively is that manager […]Full Article