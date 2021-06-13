Jude Bellingham becomes youngest ever European Championship player with appearance for England in victory over Croatia at Euro 2020
Jude Bellingham wrote his name into the history books by becoming the youngest player to ever feature at a European Championship. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who has broken onto the scene in exceptional fashion this season, came on for his tournament debut at just 17 years and 349 days old. Bellingham surpassed Netherlands' Jetro Willems