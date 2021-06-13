French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic outlasts Stefanos Tsitsipas for 19th Grand Slam title

BBC Sport

Published

Novak Djokovic wins his 19th Grand Slam title after fighting back from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final.

