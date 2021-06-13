Live updates of the Euro 2020 group C game between Netherlands and Ukraine. Seven years is a long, long wait.It's been that many years since the Netherlands last played at a major soccer tournament, dating back to...Full Article
Euro 2020 live updates: Netherlands v Ukraine
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
What Euro 2020 matches are on today?
Wales Online
The Euros' match schedule for Sunday, June 13, including the kick-off times, TV channels and how to live stream the fixtures for..
-
UEFA EURO 2020, Netherlands vs Ukraine LIVE streaming in India: Complete match details and TV channels
Zee News
-
UEFA Euro 2020 Netherlands vs Ukraine Live streaming: When and where to watch in India
DNA
-
Netherlands vs. Ukraine: Euro 2020 live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds, time
CBS Sports
-
Netherlands v Ukraine LIVE commentary: The Dutch enter tournament as Frank De Boer’s men eye revenge – full talkSPORT coverage and team news
talkSPORT