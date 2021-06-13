Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee Bucks to series-tying win against Brooklyn Nets

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee Bucks to series-tying win against Brooklyn Nets

USATODAY.com

Published

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo played his best game of the series with 34 points, and the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving sprained his ankle.

Full Article