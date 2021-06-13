Championship transfer news: QPR tracking AFC Wimbledon youngster Jack Rudoni, with Ipswich midfielder Andre Dozzell set to finalise move to W12
QPR are among clubs monitoring AFC Wimbledon youngster Jack Rudoni, talkSPORT understands. Club chiefs have been impressed with the progress Rudoni has made in a short space of time and view him as a player with real development potential. Still only 19, the tricky midfielder made 44 first-team appearances in 2020/21 as AFC Wimbledon preserved […]Full Article