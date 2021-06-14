Wasabi the Pekingese wins Best in Show at 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Wasabi the Pekingese was named Best in Show at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Sunday night.
The Junior Showmanship Award is presented each year to an up-and-coming handler. The 2021 award was given to Lily Bennet. She will..
Dogs are in the spotlight this weekend as thousands of pooches participate in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.