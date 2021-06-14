News24.com | Djokovic gives match-winning racquet to boy 'with right tactics'
Novak Djokovic said he gave away his French Open winning racquet to a young boy watching courtside for "giving me the right tactics".Full Article
"He was in my ear the entire match, especially when I was two sets to love down. He was actually giving me tactics," said Djokovic.