Denmark players did not want to restart Finland match after Christian Eriksen cardiac arrest but had no choice, claims Man United legend Peter Schmeichel
Peter Schmeichel has claimed Denmark players did not want to finish their Euro 2020 opening game against Finland after watching teammate Christian Eriksen collapse on the pitch and receive life-saving treatment. It has been confirmed Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during the match on Saturday, with Denmark’s team doctor Morten Boesen admitting he thought the […]Full Article