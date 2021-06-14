Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish will be hoping to feature for England against Scotland after he was an unused substitute for the Euro 2020 opener against Croatia.Full Article
Harry Kane reacts to Jack Grealish omission for England vs Croatia
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Euro 2020: can Southgate's England take it one step further?
Gareth Southgate's England will be hoping to take it one step further as they go into Euro 2020 as one of the favourites. The..
Guardian
Harry Kane out, Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish in? England team news as talkSPORT pundits Jamie O’Hara and Troy Deeney try reviving ‘boring’ Three Lions with attacking line-up for Czech Republic clash
England may be on the brink of qualifying for the Euro 2020 knockout stages without conceding a goal, yet there is a real lack of..
talkSPORT