Shannon Sharpe: Kyrie’s injury gives Kevin Durant a chance to prove he’s the best player in the NBA I UNDISPUTED

Brooklyn Nets' point guard Kyrie Irving went down in Game 4 with a sprained ankle in the second quarter and did not return. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks capitalized with a 107-96 win to even the series at two games a piece. Steve Nash said the Nets are quote 'crossing their fingers' about Kyrie while Brooklyn is also hopeful that James Harden can make his return at some point in the Bucks series. Shannon Sharpe explains why this series is more crucial to Kevin Durant if Kyrie and James Harden are both out.