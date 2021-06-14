Denmark’s Simon Kjaer could be made AC Milan captain after giving stricken Christian Eriksen vital treatment following cardiac arrest
AC Milan are reportedly considering making Simon Kjaer their new captain. The Dane stopped Christian Eriksen from swallowing his tongue on Saturday when international teammate fell to the ground as he suffered a cardiac arrest. The 32-year-old, who captains his country, then performed CPR on his stricken team-mate during their Euro 2020 clash with Denmark. […]Full Article