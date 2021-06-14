Euro 2020 Poland v Slovakia: Superb Robert Mak run leads to Szczesny own goal
Robert Mak produces a skilful dribble that results in Poland's Wojciech Szczesny becoming the first goalkeeper to score an own goal at the Euros.Full Article
Milan Skriniar fired in a brilliant second half winner as Slovakia downed Robert Lewandowki’s ten-man Poland to earn his side a..