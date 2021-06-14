Why France vs. Germany could be Euro 2020's game of the group stage
Published
France vs. Germany is one of soccer's longest-standing rivalries. How do our experts, Julien Laurens and Gab Marcotti, see it playing out?Full Article
Published
France vs. Germany is one of soccer's longest-standing rivalries. How do our experts, Julien Laurens and Gab Marcotti, see it playing out?Full Article
All the action from the Euro 2020 clash between France and Germany. France and Germany usually play each other in the latter..
The pick of the 36 group stage games