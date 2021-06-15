Rafael Devers walk-off single wins it for Red Sox, 2-1 over Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox squandered a 1-0 ninth-inning lead, but it became a moot point when Rafael Devers clubbed a walk-off single to center to deliver Boston a dramatic 2-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

