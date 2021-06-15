Jose Mourinho labels Portugal and Man City defender Ruben Dias ‘best centre-back in the world’ but fears they will not get out of Euro 2020 group with France and Germany
Published
Jose Mourinho hailed Portugal centre-back Ruben Dias as ‘the best in the world’ ahead of the beginning of his nation’s Euro 2020 defence. The reigning European champions face Hungary in the so-called ‘Group of Death’ that also includes France and Germany. Portugal have a wealth of talent among their ranks, including captain Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno […]Full Article