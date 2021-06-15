The season ticket picture for the Championship is almost complete - you can spend £809 at one club but as little as £225 at another - this is where Blues stand.Full Article
Championship 2021/22 season ticket prices and how Blues compare
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
2021/22 season ticket prices at all Championship clubs as Derby issue update
The season-ticket picture for the Championship is almost complete - you can spend £809 at one club but as little as £225 at..
Derby Telegraph
Forest's season ticket prices compared with Championship rivals
Reds fans are hoping to return to the City Ground for the upcoming Championship campaign
Nottingham Post