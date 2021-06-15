Denmark's Christian Eriksen to fans after collapse: 'I'm fine under the circumstances'
Published
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen says he is grateful for 'sweet and amazing greetings' after he collapsed in the Euro 2020 opener against Finland.
Published
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen says he is grateful for 'sweet and amazing greetings' after he collapsed in the Euro 2020 opener against Finland.
A smiling Christian Eriksen has insisted he is “fine – under the circumstances” as doctors work to determine the cause of his..
The former Spurs midfielder collapsed in Denmark's Euro 2020 clash with Finland on Saturday but has now sent a message to fans to..