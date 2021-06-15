Bill Belichick: 'I don't expect' Stephon Gilmore to be at Patriots' mandatory minicamp

Stephon Gilmore is absent from Patriots minicamp amid a contract dispute. Bill Belichick said, "We'll just focus on the guys that are here."

