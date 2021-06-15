Nick Wright: It’s not outrageous to expect Kevin Durant to shut out Bucks alone | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Both Kyrie Irving and James Harden are expected to be out in Game 5 of the series against the Milwaukee Bucks, leaving Kevin Durant to carry the Brooklyn Nets to the next round. Coach Steve Nash isn't sure Kyrie, who sprained his ankle, will return to this series at all. Chris Broussard believes it's unfair to fault Kevin Durant if the Nets somehow lose this series when he's surrounded by injuries, but Nick Wright makes a case for why it's not outrageous.