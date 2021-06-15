After beginning his pro career with the Seattle Mariners organization, Ryan Yarbrough saw his career take off once traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. He explains to Ben Verlander what changed and how the Rays helped him become the pitcher he is today.Full Article
Ryan Yarbrough explains what about Rays organization led to his success | Flippin’ Bats
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Ryan Yarbrough shares how his non-100 mph fastball fits in, throws hitters off | Flippin' Bats
FOX Sports
While sitting down with Ben Verlander, Ryan Yarbrough explained how his softer stuff plays within the context of some of the Tampa..