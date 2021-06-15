Ronaldo breaks all-time goals record at Euros
Cristiano Ronaldo's two-goal game made history at Euro 2020 in a record fifth tournament appearance -- giving him a record-breaking 11 total.Full Article
Cristiano Ronaldo set the record for most goals at the European Championship with two of them today in Portugal's 3-0 victory over..