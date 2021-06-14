Athletics: Runner says tainted burrito led to test for banned substance

Athletics: Runner says tainted burrito led to test for banned substance

New Zealand Herald

Published

Shelby Houlihan, the American record holder in the 1,500 and 5,000 meters, posted on social media that she's been banned for four years following a positive test for what she concluded was a tainted pork burrito.Houlihan's announcement...

Full Article