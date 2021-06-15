Ric Bucher discusses Clippers’ GM 4 win against the Jazz and whether KD can carry the Nets past the Bucks solo I THE HERD
Ric Bucher joins Colin Cowherd for more NBA playoffs talk, including his reaction to the Los Angeles Clippers' Game 4 victory against the Utah Jazz. Hear Bucher's odds of the Clippers moving past Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz after tying up the series and if Kevin Durant's game is enough to carry the Brooklyn Nets further into the playoffs with an unhealthy Kyrie Irving and James Harden.Full Article