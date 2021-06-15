Emmanuel Acho: 'It's an indictment on Kevin Durant that they need felt the need to rush James Harden back' I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Brooklyn Nets have uphill climbed into tonight's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Kyrie Irving has been ruled out with an ankle injury, but James Harden has been upgraded to questionable. Reports say he plans on playing in Game 5. Kevin Durant is averaging nearly 30 points a game in the series, but could have help with Harden's potential return. Emmanuel Acho explains why the Nets rushing Harden back is not only risky, but an 'indictment on KD as the greatest player on the planet.'