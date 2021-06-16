Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin supports expanding College Football Playoff to 12 teams
Published
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin shared his thoughts on the College Football Playoff committee's proposal to expand the playoff from four teams to 12.
Published
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin shared his thoughts on the College Football Playoff committee's proposal to expand the playoff from four teams to 12.
The Rebels Road Trip is underway and the second night of their trip made a stop in Jackson. Lane Kiffin of the football, head..