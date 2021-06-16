Sources: Kawhi could miss series with knee injury
Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss the Clippers' Game 5 on Wednesday and could be out the rest of the series with a right knee injury, sources told ESPN.Full Article
Leonard reportedly injured his knee during Los Angeles' Game 4 win
With Kawhi Leonard injuring his right knee and Donovan Mitchell nursing an ankle injury, how healthy are the Clippers and Jazz..