Stunning goal gives Russia win over Finland but concerns about defender Mario Fernandes, who leaves pitch on stretcher wearing neck brace after nasty fall
Published
Russia’s Euro 2020 campaign is back on track as they beat Finland 1-0 in Saint Petersburg. Aleksei Miranchuk’s stunning curling effort in stoppage-time of the first half was all that separated the two sides in the Group B clash. However, there are concerns about Russia’s Mario Fernandes, who was stretchered off on 26 minutes. The […]Full Article