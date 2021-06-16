New WWE Champion Credit Card available from Credit One Bank

New WWE Champion Credit Card available from Credit One Bank

Credit One Bank, one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the country, announced today the launch of the WWE Champion Credit Card, the first credit card unveiled as part of the multiyear agreement with global entertainment company WWE. The WWE Champion Credit Card gives card members the opportunity to show off their love of WWE while earning cash back rewards on everyday purchases.

