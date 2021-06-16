Manchester United transfer target Sergio Ramos will leave Real Madrid this summer after 16 successful years at the Bernabeu, it was confirmed on Wednesday eveningFull Article
Sergio Ramos' Real Madrid exit confirmed with farewell prepared for Thursday
Ramos in tears during Madrid farewell
Sky Sports UK
Sergio Ramos breaks down in tears during an emotional farewell, following the confirmation he will leave Real Madrid after 16 years..
Sergio Ramos' dad is a Man Utd fan and won't be against transfer after Real exit
Daily Star
Sergio Ramos is set to leave Real Madrid upon the expiry of his contract this month - and if he listens to his father the veteran..