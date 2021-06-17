Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings all the top headlines from Villa Park on Thursday, June 17 2021 as Dean Smith's side make moves in the summer market.Full Article
Aston Villa eye stunning Arsenal transfer as Ashley Young deal edges closer
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Aston Villa linked with Ashley Young as Jose Mourinho eyes deal
Welcome to your round-up of all the latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive. Dean Smith's side are busy in the transfer market..
Tamworth Herald