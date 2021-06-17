Arsenal facing competition to sign Brighton's Ben White
Arsenal will face competition if they are to sign Albion and England defender Ben White.Full Article
Dharmesh Sheth reports Arsenal have had an initial £40m bid for England defender Ben White rejected by Brighton.
The Gunners are reportedly chasing the Brighton and England defender, who is valued at around £50million by his parent club