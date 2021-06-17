John McGinn mocks Cristiano Ronaldo’s Coca-Cola snub during Scotland press conference, with Paul Pogba and Manuel Locatelli also poking fun
Cristiano Ronaldo rejecting two bottles of Coca-Cola in favour of water was yet another brilliant Euro moment. And Scottish midfielder John McGinn put his own twist at Ronaldo’s antics as he poked fun at the European Championship’s latest trend. The Aston Villa man started his Portugal conference by asking, “nae coke?”, referencing CR7 and getting […]Full Article