Leicester in £30million move for Patson Daka, who has also been eyed by Liverpool and West Ham, as move for Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard stalls
Published
Leicester have turned their attentions to Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka after a move for Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard stalled. The Zambian striker, 22, has scored 54 goals in 82 league appearances for the Austrian Bundesliga champions since arriving in 2017. Daka, who has also been courted by West Ham and Liverpool, scored 34 goals […]Full Article