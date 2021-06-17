Shannon Sharpe: I don't think one year of Stan Van Gundy was enough nor was he to blame in New Orleans I UNDISPUTED

The New Orleans Pelicans made a bit of surprising news yesterday as they parted ways with head coach Stan Van Gundy. He only coached the Zion Williamson-led team for just one season as they failed to make the playoffs and even play-in tournament at 31-41. New Orleans now enters another offseason looking for the right candidate to coach their young team led by the All-Star. Shannon Sharpe explains why firing Van Gundy was the wrong move.